A Look Back At The Biased Media Coverage Of Beto O’Rourke

The media propped up former Democratic senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke as the kryptonite to Republican election winner Ted Cruz’s superman — but as the election played out, it didn’t quite go as Beyonce, Lebron James and the Democrats hoped.

Media reporters have called O’Rourke a “rock star,” and the former candidate has been featured skateboarding on camera. Meanwhile, CNN frequently brought up that President Donald Trump referred to Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” throughout the campaign. The illusion mostly fell apart on election day, however.

