DNC Chairman Tom Perez Says We Should ‘Build Bridges Of Opportunity Rather Than Walls Of Distrust’

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez said the country needs to focus on opportunities for immigrants rather than “walls of distrust” Thursday morning, two days after Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives.

Perez was asked by The Daily Caller News Foundation if Democrats had any concessions or compromises planned in order to work with President Donald Trump on the border wall, one of the president’s main policy goals for the upcoming year, to which Perez responded by saying the country needs to focus on the DREAM Act and “build bridges of opportunity rather than walls of distrust.”

“I think we need to build bridges of opportunity rather than walls of distrust, and we need to pass a Dream Act that will actually help people. And I think he said at one point that he supported the DREAM Act until he didn’t support it. So that’s what we need to do there,” Perez told TheDCNF at a Monitor Breakfast.

This comes as Perez said his party would be willing to work with Trump on health care, immigration and infrastructure, on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday. (RELATED: DNC Chair Tom Perez Says Democrats Are Willing To Work With Trump On Infrastructure And Health Care)

Perez has previously called Trump’s funding for the border wall a “waste of taxpayer money,” saying it “will not make us safer.” The DNC chairman has also said “this initiative is rooted in nothing more than prejudice and fearmongering,” in a statement released by the DNC in July 2017.

Perez has also continued to dodge questions about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which many Democrats have been in favor of.

