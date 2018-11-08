Golden State Warriors Coach Deems This College Star The Next LeBron James

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had some insane praise for Duke star freshman Zion Williamson.

“I saw some kid on Duke last night that was pretty impressive … I thought LeBron was….that guy was a one shot deal but apparently the next guy’s coming,” Kerr told the media late Wednesday when discussing Williamson’s 28-point college debut.

Steve Kerr on Zion: “I thought LeBron was a one shot deal but apparently the next guy’s coming” (via @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/MU7DDFNVcz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2018

Well, I don’t know if Williamson is the next LeBron James, but there’s no doubt the kid can flat out play basketball. He is a freak of nature on every single level. He looks like an NFL defensive end, but has the athleticism of LeBron James. That is an incredibly dangerous combination for defenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Oct 28, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT

He did things against Kentucky that should be borderline illegal. The stud forward was out there taking souls. (RELATED: Duke Murders Kentucky In Basketball Season Opener. The Highlights Are Absurd)

He’s only played one game so far this season, but I think it’s safe to say teams are going to struggle mightily to stop him from doing whatever he wants.

There aren’t many players in the country who possess the physical tools to stop a guy with Williamson’s size. Hell, there aren’t many players in the NBA with the size necessary to get it done.

The Duke freshman is going to have a hell of a year. You can count on that.

