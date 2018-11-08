Now Is The Perfect Time To Take Up That Cast Iron Life

Once you get a cast iron pan, you will have no idea how you ever cooked without one. If you want a non-stick surface with superior heat retention for searing, sautéing, simmering, braising, baking, roasting or frying, a cast iron pan is the way to go.

This selection of cast iron cookware is particularly intriguing. The four items within provide pre-seasoning to give your food preparation a kickstart (this also provides the non-stick element). Today only, they are as much as 30 percent off:

Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, Non-Stick, 12 inch – Skillet Pan For Stovetop, Oven Use & Outdoor Camping on sale for $16.88

Heavy Duty Pre-Seasoned 2 In 1 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven and Domed Skillet Lid By Bruntmor, Versatile Healthy Design, Non-Stick, 5-Quart on sale for $29.77

Bruntmor, Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok, Black, 14-inch w/Large Loop Handles & Flat Base (14″ Wok) on sale for $26.88

Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Dual Handles – 16″ Durable Frying Pan Deep Pizza Pan Large Loop Handles, Camping Skillet, Pizza Pan on sale for $36.88

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.