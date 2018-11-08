Now Is The Perfect Time To Take Up That Cast Iron Life
Once you get a cast iron pan, you will have no idea how you ever cooked without one. If you want a non-stick surface with superior heat retention for searing, sautéing, simmering, braising, baking, roasting or frying, a cast iron pan is the way to go.
This selection of cast iron cookware is particularly intriguing. The four items within provide pre-seasoning to give your food preparation a kickstart (this also provides the non-stick element). Today only, they are as much as 30 percent off:
Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, Non-Stick, 12 inch – Skillet Pan For Stovetop, Oven Use & Outdoor Camping on sale for $16.88
Heavy Duty Pre-Seasoned 2 In 1 Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven and Domed Skillet Lid By Bruntmor, Versatile Healthy Design, Non-Stick, 5-Quart on sale for $29.77
Bruntmor, Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok, Black, 14-inch w/Large Loop Handles & Flat Base (14″ Wok) on sale for $26.88
Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Dual Handles – 16″ Durable Frying Pan Deep Pizza Pan Large Loop Handles, Camping Skillet, Pizza Pan on sale for $36.88
