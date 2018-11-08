Justice Ginsburg Admitted To Hospital After Serious Fall

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seriously injured in a Wednesday evening fall in her chambers at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The health of the 85-year-old justice and progressive favorite is much-watched, lest a sudden change of events give President Donald Trump a third appointment to the high court.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fell in her office at the Court last evening,” the Supreme Court public information office said Thursday morning. “She went home, but after experiencing discomfort overnight, went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning. Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side and she was admitted for observation and treatment. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The injury will preclude Ginsburg from attending Thursday morning’s ceremonial investiture of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was confirmed on Oct 6. Trump, various administration officials, and other well-placed members of Washington’s legal establishment are expected to attend.

This is breaking news. This post will be updated.

