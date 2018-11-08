Student Caught On Video Hitting Baltimore Teacher On The Head

A student was caught on video hitting a Baltimore high school teacher on the head Wednesday.

The student was allegedly in an altercation with another student before striking the teacher in the head, Fox 45 reported Wednesday. The incident occurred at Frederick Douglass High School.

“School administrators at Frederick Douglass High School continue to investigate a physical altercation that took place yesterday when a teacher was struck by a student following a verbal exchange,” a statement from Baltimore City Public Schools said in an email to The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Ensuring a safe teaching and learning environment for our students and staff is paramount to City Schools. Upon reviewing the incident, school administrators will apply disciplinary action in accordance with Baltimore City Public Schools’ Code of Conduct.”

Students who unintentionally hit a school staffer or adult intervening in an altercation can receive intervention from staff members or the school community in order to change their behavior or a short-term suspension, according to the Baltimore City Schools Code of Conduct. Those who purposefully hit adults or school personnel can receive intervention, short-term suspension, long-term suspension or can be expelled. School police are informed about incidents that “pose an imminent threat of serious harm to the safety of staff and/or students,” the code of conduct states.

A similar incident occurred at a Los Angeles school where music teacher Marston Riley allegedly punched a student Friday.

A student was caught on video throwing a basketball at the teacher as well. A GoFundMe page raised over $160,000 to help Riley cover possible legal fees.

