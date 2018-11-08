Disney Superstar Suffers Unthinkable Tragedy In Thousand Oaks Shooting

Former Disney Channel superstar Tamera Mowry-Housley suffered an unthinkable tragedy in the Thousand Oaks shooting late Wednesday night.

The “Sister, Sister” star and current host of “The Real” talk show revealed her niece had been killed by a gunman at the Borderline Bar and Grill on Wednesday. (RELATED: Thousand Oaks Shooting Survivor Describes Witnessing Bloodbath — ‘I Thought It Was A Joke’)

The 18-year-old girl named Alaina Housley just started as a freshman at Pepperdine University outside of Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram Sugar and caffeine. My willpower crumbled A post shared by Alaina Housley (@alaina.housleyy) on Sep 1, 2018 at 9:35pm PDT

Housley is Tamera Mowry-Housley’s niece by marriage. Her husband, Fox News contributor Adam Housely, is Alaina’s uncle.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” Mowry-Housley said in a statement for People Magazine. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Adam Housley also posted a tribute to his fallen niece on Instagram.

“I really don’t know what to say other than I love this girl with all my heart and I’d give my life right now for a miracle,” he wrote.