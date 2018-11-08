Tim Tebow Gets Closer To The MLB

William Davis | Contributor

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow just got closer to recognizing his dream of playing in the MLB.

The multi-sport athlete is currently in the New York Mets minor league system and will begin next season in Triple-A in Syracuse, N.Y, one stop away from the big leagues.

We’re still months away from the start of the next MLB season, but it’s starting to look like Tim Tebow may make his debut next season, possibly even on opening day. This is a meteoric rise for a player, whose athletic career many thought was over after his NFL career ended, and again a year ago, after a broken hand ended his season.

However, Tebow is nothing if not resilient, and he has proved it yet again.

Sometimes good things happen to good people.

