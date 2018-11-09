Here’s How Democrats Have Flip-Flopped On Immigration
Democrats call President Donald Trump’s immigration policy racist and evil, but listen to how they used to talk about immigration.
High-profile Democrats like former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, all used to sound a lot more like President Donald Trump when it came to illegal immigration. Even Hillary Clinton emphasized the importance of protecting America’s borders.
