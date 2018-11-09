The ‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Are In. The NFL Cleaned UP

The ratings are in for Thursday night television, and some of the programs absolutely cleaned up during primetime.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff series, “Young Sheldon,” tied for its season-high in ratings. That helped to bring CBS over the line for its best season ratings so far at a 1.8 Nielsen rating among adults aged 18–49. (RELATED: Several Primetime Shows Hit Season Lows Last Night. The Numbers Are Horrific)

ABC scored a 1.0 Nielsen rating for “Station 19,” a season-high for the firefighting drama. “Grey’s Anatomy” scored a 1.6 and “How to Get Away with Murder” received a 0.7 — both holding steady from their ratings last week.

NBC was encouraged by slight improvements, too. “Superstore” and “The Good Place” were up week-to-week in terms of total viewership. “Superstore,” which stars America Ferrara, scored a season-high 3.3 million viewers on Thursday.

But the overall winner of the night was FOX, which enjoyed boosted ratings thanks to a fierce “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers. The game scored a monstrous 10.5 rating amongst adults aged 18-49, ending up with an overall 3.3 rating.

View this post on Instagram QB love. #respect A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) on Nov 8, 2018 at 8:28pm PST

This comes as a significant improvement from Monday, after ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” tumbled in ratings and several other primetime shows hit season lows in TV ratings.

