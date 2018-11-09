Trump Gets Frustrated With Reporters At White House, Walks Off, Forgets Melania Was Waiting For Him

President Donald Trump took more than 20 minutes worth of questions from reporters outside the White House Friday while he was departing for a three-day trip to Paris.

Trump faced multiple questions over the Russia probe, his firing of Jeff Sessions, the revoking of Jim Acosta’s press credentials and the fate of Robert Mueller. At times, the atmosphere was tense, with Trump calling certain questions “stupid” and “dishonest.” Trump also gave a full-throated defense of his new acting AG, Matt Whitaker, calling him “a highly respected man.”

After sparring with a reporter about the results in Broward County, Florida, Trump said, “I think what you ought to do is get smart. Good luck, folks. I’ll see you in Europe,” and walked off.

According to reporters at the White House, Trump forgot to come back and get first lady Melania Trump, who was waiting for him. White House reporter Jen Jacobs noted that “Trump took our questions for 25 minutes in a cold windy drizzle. Got annoyed with us on questions about whether he wants to rein Mueller. Snapped his coat lapels, walked toward helicopter and realized he’d forgotten wife, under a White House door canopy.”

Jacobs said Trump then “came back to get her.”

Here are the images of that moment:

The Trumps will be in Paris for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I. (RELATED: ‘Trump Calls CNN’s April Ryan ‘Nasty,’ A ‘Loser’)