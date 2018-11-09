This Is A Good Example Of Why More White House Press Passes Should Be Revoked [VIDEO]

WATCH:

Some White House reporters are making a mockery of their profession.

CNN’S Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta was suspended for placing his hands on an intern that was attempting to retrieve a microphone during a recent press conference — this, of course, after voicing his opinion on immigration.

But Acosta wasn’t the only one acting inappropriately. Other reporters asked very absurd questions that really had no place in any White House setting. (RELATED: Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade — Who Was Also Targeted By Left-Wing Activists — Defends Tucker Carlson)

Reporters who continue to disrespect the White House and the presidency should have their credentials revoked.

“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.

Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

