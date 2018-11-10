Protesters Say They Prefer Jeff Sessions

Jessica Kramer | Contributor

Protesters gathered in Lafayette Park outside the White House Thursday night to protest new acting Attorney General  Matthew Whitaker.

Most of the protesters The Daily Caller News Foundation spoke with believed that while they had issues with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, they thought he was right to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation(RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)

