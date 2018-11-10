Joe Lieberman’s Formula For Democrats Winning In 2020 Doesn’t Include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Former Senator Joe Lieberman said the “last thing” the Democratic Party should do if it wants to win in 2020 is follow congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The former Democratic vice presidential nominee made the comments during a post-election discussion with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired Friday night in Carlson’s absence.

Carlson asked about whether he thinks the new Congress should go after the president’s tax returns.

“I don’t,” Lieberman said. “Whether they go for the president’s tax returns or not is up to them. But that certainly shouldn’t be their priority.”

The former senator then touted support for moderate candidates of both parties, the overwhelming majority of which won their campaigns.

“The Democrats who won which I think is why the Democrats now control the House were actually more moderate, independent-minded problem solvers,” he said. “So I don’t think they’re going to go to Congress to get President Trump’s tax returns. I think they are going to go to try to get something done for their constituents and their country.”

Tucker then brought up the “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caucus” by comparison.

“I don’t think there are many people who are exactly where congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez is — a self-proclaimed socialist,” said Lieberman. “I think weak on foreign policy and defense policy. Basically wants the government to take over a lot of the economy.” (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Equates Ending Of Slavery To Electing Democrats)

Lieberman noted how “a lot of people including some Democratic presidential candidates” began “running after” Ocasio-Cortez’s more extreme positions, such as on the abolishment of ICE.

“The last thing the Democratic Party should do, if it wants to have a chance to win the presidential election in 2020, is to follow after congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez,” Lieberman said. “There is just not many people who believe that in America, thank God.”

