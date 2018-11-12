I’m Charged Up By This One-Day-Only Deal On Anker Car Chargers

The Daily Dealer has often talked up Anker, one of the most respected brands in consumer electronics. The company founded by Google alums certainly makes good products, and their charging technology is more than respectable. Today, Amazon has a deal on various Anker products, specifically their car charging technology.

All 10 items in the deal can be found here. I’ve listed a few of the best offers below. I am most intrigued by the car charger that comes with Amazon Alexa!

Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger, PowerDrive 2 Elite with Lightning Connector and PowerIQ for iPhone X / 8 / 7 / 6s / Plus, iPad Air 2 / mini 4 and More on sale for $11.79

Roav VIVA with Car Mount, by Anker, Alexa-Enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger for In-Car Navigation, Hands-Free Calling and Music Streaming on sale for $46.99

Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger with Air Vent Phone Holder, Qi Certified, 7.5W Compatible iPhone XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8 Plus, 10W for Galaxy S9/S9+/S8/S8+/LG G7, and 5W for All Qi-Enabled Phones on sale for $29.99

Anker [2-Pack] Powerline Micro USB (6ft) – Durable Charging Cable, with Aramid Fiber and 5000+ Bend Lifespan for Samsung, Nexus, LG, Motorola, Android Smartphones and More (Black) on sale for $7.49

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.