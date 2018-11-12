These Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (With Charging Case) Are Just $20 With This Code

Assuming you are not stuck in the Stone Age with your phone technology, you now need wireless bluetooth headphones to listen to music. And, since you are reading the Daily Dealer, I am guessing you are not particularly interested in shelling out close to $200 for Apple’s AirBuds.

Here is a WAY cheaper alternative. These lightweight, minimalist earbuds with Bluetooth V4.2 technology normally cost $40 — already a significant bargain. But here is the amazing part. Our readers can get them for just $20 with the code M9HR8NWG. These earbuds feature a DSP-equipped audio processor for powerful signals, fast transfers and HD-sensitive stereo bass sound. And, like the AirBuds, they come with a battery charging case that can provide 3-4 full charges on the go.

Wireless Earbuds V4.2 Bluetooth Headphones Wireless in Ear Earbuds Mini Noise Cancelling Sweatproof Stereo Headsets for iPhone Samsung Android Phones (White) on sale for $19.99 with code M9HR8NWG

These earbuds come with the pair of headphones, the portable charging case, two ear tips, a Micro-USB C cable, plus a 12-month replacement warranty.

The code expires November 20.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. This is a sponsored post. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.