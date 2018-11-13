Here’s Why A-Rod’s Ex Is Reportedly Blindsided … It Involves J-Lo

New reports indicate that Alex Rodriguez’s wife is “unsettled” by recent developments in his private life.

We reported on this last month. A-Rod and his former wife, Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares two daughters, are locked in a bitter battle over custody and child support. The two split in 2008, but very much remain attached to each other, at least financially. Scurtis reportedly receives $115,000 per month, tax free for child support and other expenses. But A-Rod is trying to negotiate the cost down, arguing his salary has drastically decreased since retiring and paying more than $100,000 a month is exorbitant and unrealistic. (RELATED: Alex Rodriguez Is Locked In A Bitter Child Support War With His Ex. Here’s How Much He’s Paying)

View this post on Instagram Parents-Teacher Day at Ella’s school. A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:15am PST

But new reports are indicating A-Rod’s sudden attempt to negotiate his child support down aren’t all his own attempts.

Page Six is reporting that A-Rod’s new girlfriend and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez has intervened in the proceedings and has been systematic in trying to solve the ongoing disagreement.

“She’s driving the bus,” one source told Page Six of J-Lo.

Scurtis herself spoke with The New York Post last week, revealing she was “unsettled” by the recent change in A-Rod’s attitude toward support payments.

“All I can tell you, there’s been a shift, and I’m not sure what to attribute it to,” she said. “Alex has dated some wonderful women since our divorce, many of whom have had positive relationships with our children. Alex and I have worked well trying to create a stable environment for our daughters and there has never been an issue. Until now.”

It’s obviously hard to tell whether J-Lo really is driving a wedge. But for what it’s worth, Lopez did attend a “mediation” between Rodriguez and Scurtis in Miami back in September.

So it sounds like she’s at least a little involved.

