Here Are The Investigations You Can Expect Democrats To Open When They Take Control Of The House
As Democrats are set to take back control of the House, the party is expected to open several dozen investigations into President Donald Trump and his administration.
Incoming House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff told “Axios on HBO” that every committee will focus on investigating the Trump administration, and providing oversight to a variety of issues that Democrats believe could be damning to Republicans. Schiff will take over for current House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes, as Republicans lost majority in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.
“Schiff has made it clear that the Democrats’ priority as [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] HPSCI majority will be to run endless investigations of the Trump administration designed to invent some pretext for impeachment, whether Russia-related or not. He’s even publicly outlined Trump investigations he wants to see other committees run, so we expect they’ll have very little on their agenda beyond that sort of political messaging,” a Republican HPSCI aide told The Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Claims ‘Consequences Are Gonna Be Grave’ If Republicans Win The Midterm Elections)
Here is a list put together by Axios, which details the amount of investigations expected to be opened by Democrats:
-
President Trump’s tax returns
-
Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization
-
Trump’s dealings with Russia, including the president’s preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin
-
The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels
-
James Comey’s firing
-
Trump’s firing of U.S. attorneys
-
Trump’s proposed transgender ban for the military
-
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s business dealings
-
White House staff’s personal email use
-
Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks
-
Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago
-
Jared Kushner’s ethics law compliance
-
Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors
-
The travel ban
-
Family separation policy
-
Hurricane response in Puerto Rico
-
Election security and hacking attempts
-
White House security clearances
Many Republicans have said they believe Democrats will spend the next two years investigating the Trump administration and working on impeaching the president, instead of working together to pass legislation.
