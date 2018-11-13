Here Are The Investigations You Can Expect Democrats To Open When They Take Control Of The House

As Democrats are set to take back control of the House, the party is expected to open several dozen investigations into President Donald Trump and his administration.

Incoming House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff told “Axios on HBO” that every committee will focus on investigating the Trump administration, and providing oversight to a variety of issues that Democrats believe could be damning to Republicans. Schiff will take over for current House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes, as Republicans lost majority in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

“Schiff has made it clear that the Democrats’ priority as [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] HPSCI majority will be to run endless investigations of the Trump administration designed to invent some pretext for impeachment, whether Russia-related or not. He’s even publicly outlined Trump investigations he wants to see other committees run, so we expect they’ll have very little on their agenda beyond that sort of political messaging,” a Republican HPSCI aide told The Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday. (RELATED: Adam Schiff Claims ‘Consequences Are Gonna Be Grave’ If Republicans Win The Midterm Elections)

Here is a list put together by Axios, which details the amount of investigations expected to be opened by Democrats:

President Trump’s tax returns

Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization

Trump’s dealings with Russia, including the president’s preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels

James Comey’s firing

Trump’s firing of U.S. attorneys

Trump’s proposed transgender ban for the military

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s business dealings

White House staff’s personal email use

Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks

Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner’s ethics law compliance

Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors

The travel ban

Family separation policy

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico

Election security and hacking attempts

White House security clearances

Many Republicans have said they believe Democrats will spend the next two years investigating the Trump administration and working on impeaching the president, instead of working together to pass legislation.

