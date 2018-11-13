Report Seems To Undermine Ocasio-Cortez Claim To Not Be Able To Afford D.C. Apartment

A Fox News report released Tuesday says that Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likely has “more than enough” money to afford a Washington D.C. apartment.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress, so how do I get an apartment?” Ocasio-Cortez told The New York Times last week. “Those little things are very real.”

There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn’t even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead. This is one of them (don’t worry btw – we’re working it out!)

⬇️ https://t.co/PEQ5ccSDSO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 8, 2018

The Fox News report shows that Ocasio-Cortez — a Democratic Socialist who ran to the left of and defeated long-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in New York’s 14th Congressional District — “reported having between $15,001 and $50,000 in her checking account as of the end of April 2018, according to a Financial Disclosure Report she submitted to the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

That appears to be much more than the average household. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: New York State Senate Socialist Candidate Gentrifies Neighborhood Living In Luxury High Rise)

She also disclosed a financial investment account worth between $1,001 and $15,000.

Further, the incoming lawmaker has reportedly drawn $6,200 in salary from her campaign since August, the last reported withdrawal being $1,288.96 just three weeks before the election.

It’s certainly possible that Ocasio-Cortez spent the substantial amount of money she had on hand during the three months between April and when she began drawing from her campaign on necessary expenses. But if not, with a median rent of $2,700 in Washington D.C., housing shouldn’t be an issue between now and when she begins receiving her $174,000 annual salary next year.

Follow Scott on Facebook and Twitter