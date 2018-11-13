Tim Tebow Slated To Host A New Show With LeBron James — It Looks Awesome

LeBron James is a busy man these days, so he’s enlisting the star power of Tim Tebow to help him out.

The NBA superstar, 33, is producing a new series for CBS called “Million Dollar Mile,” which will feature challenge athletic competitions for everyday people, and elite athletes doing all they can to prevent them from completing their challenges. If they do complete them, they have a chance to win $1 million. (RELATED: LeBron James Is Getting Yet Another Show. Here Are The Details)

And according to CBS, Tim Tebow will host the highly anticipated series, alongside Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt “Money” Smith and Maria Taylor of ESPN.

“Million Dollar Mile” has been signed for a 10-episode debut in its first season.

Tebow sounds pretty excited about the opportunity, too.

“Watching good people compete at their highest ability is always inspirational to me,” Tebow said. “‘Million Dollar Mile’ is a show that does just that — it motivates, thrills and is aspirational, and I’m excited to be hosting this show.”

It’s not clear when the show is slotted to premiere, but it’s currently in production in Los Angeles.

