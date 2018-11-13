VOTE: Who Is Least Likely To Receive A Medal Of Freedom From Trump?

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor awarded in the entire country.

President Trump recently announced this year’s recipients, some of which garnered liberal outrage. This year’s seven recipients are philanthropist Sheldon Adelson, Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, former NFL quarterback Roger Staubac and former NFL player and attorney Alan Page.

Trump will also posthumously recognize former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, former singer Elvis Presley and baseball legend Babe Ruth. (RELATED: Trump Demands Florida Call Election For Desantis, Scott)

While Trump just announced this year’s recipients, it’s never too late to look ahead to next year’s possible winner. While it’s hard to predict who President Trump will decide to give the award to next year, it’s a lot less hard to predict who will not be chosen for the highest civilian honor.

From liberal TV hosts to anti-Trump activists and entertainers, there are plenty of people who will not win the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Vote for the least likely winner below: