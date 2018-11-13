Celebrate Yanet Garcia’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, November 14, is Yanet Garcia’s birthday.

Born Yanet Cristal García San Miguel, Yanet Garcia turns 28 years old today.

Born and raised in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, Garcia rose to public prominence when she became a television presenter for “Las Noticias” on the Mexican station Televisa Monterrey in 2016.

But Garcia was a hit before she nabbed a spot on television. She has a popular YouTube page, devoted entirely to her weather forecasts and day-to-day interests, which has over 500,000 subscribers.

Garcia was discovered after a subreddit thread entirely devoted to Garcia and her photos blew up on the social media sharing platform. The thread, which grew to popularity in 2016, remains the fastest growing non-default subreddit to this day. Garcia reportedly gained almost half a million followers on Instagram after she was discovered.

We understand why she has eight million followers on Instagram. Check out some of her best photos below.