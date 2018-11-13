You Don’t Have To Wait Until After Christmas To Buy Your Kid The Ping Pong Table They Asked For

When I was young, I asked my parents for a ping pong table for Christmas. My friends all had tables at their houses, but I could never beat them because I had no ability to practice. In order to have a chance, I needed a ping pong table at my own house. A ping pong table was all I wanted that year.

That Christmas morning, I eagerly glanced around the family room, looking for a table or at least for a box large enough to contain one. I was disappointed I did not see either, but I assumed that said box must have been too unwieldy to bring inside…it was probably in the garage or something. This seemed increasingly plausible as I found ping pong balls in my stocking. Obviously I was getting a ping pong table! What kind of parent would tease their children with balls but no table?

The answer: My parents. The balls were accompanied with a note saying, “These balls represent the ping pong table we will be getting you in the upcoming weeks.” Basically, my parents were convinced that such items would be heavily discounted immediately after Christmas, and they would wait until then to make that purchase.

But I never did get that ping pong table. I’m still not exactly sure why – I guess the deals on ping pong tables weren’t as good as my folks were expecting. Anyway, all of that is a long – somewhat bitter – way of telling you that ping pong tables (plus their accessories) are on sale today. So if that is all your son or daughter wants this year, you can actually fulfill that Christmas wish.

The deal includes 6 table tennis tables and related items, including #1 bestsellers:

JOOLA 4-Player Indoor Table Tennis Hit Set (Bundle Includes 4 Rackets/Paddles, 8 Balls, Carrying Case) on sale for $15.99

JOOLA Midsize Compact Table Tennis Table Great for Small Spaces and Apartments – Multi-Use Free Standing Table – Compact Storage Fits in Most Closets – Net Set Included on sale for $113.59

JOOLA Retractable Portable Table Tennis Net and Post Set (Adjustable Length) on sale for $10.36

iPong Carbon Fiber Table Tennis Ball Catch Net on sale for $24.49

JOOLA Dual Function Indoor Table Cover on sale for $18

JOOLA Rally TL Professional Grade Table Tennis Table with Net Set, Ball Holders and Abacus Scorer on sale for $399.99

