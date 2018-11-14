Blake Shelton Is Weighing A Huge Decision, And It Involves A Kid

A new report about Blake Shelton and his pop star girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, indicates the couple is reportedly preparing to have a child together.

According to celebrity magazine Us Weekly, Shelton, 49, and Stefani, 42, are trying to have a child via surrogate within the next year. (RELATED: Here’s What Blake Shelton’s Pop Star Girlfriend Said About A Potential Wedding)

A source close to the couple tells Us Weekly, “They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited,” adding that Blake “wants his own child, too.”

Gwen Stefani, who sits as a judge on “The Voice” with Blake Shelton, has three sons: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, four. All three are shared with her former husband Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton has no children, though he was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert for four years.

Follow Jena on Twitter