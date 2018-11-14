Dallas Mavericks Hook Up Wounded Veterans With Incredible Gift

Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban are giving 120 wounded veterans the experience of a lifetime for an upcoming game against the Utah Jazz.

TMZ reported the following details:

The team announced it’ll host its 14th annual Seats for Soldiers night … and give away floor tix for the soldiers — valued at around $350k. … The team says the night will start with a truckload of food at Nick & Sam’s in Dallas … where they’ll feed the troops a baller steak dinner (dessert’s a 7-layer cake). Then, it’ll be off to the American Airlines Center … where Cuban will hook up the men and women with some amazing seats for their tilt with the Utah Jazz.

Cuban also added in a statement that we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the NBA without the “sacrifices” of the military and its members.

This is an outstanding gesture from the Mavericks. Cuban has always come off as one of the chillest dudes in all of sports and entertainment, and it’s moves like this that remind me he is the man.

In the big picture, dropping a few hundred thousand dollars won’t mean anything to the Mavs. That’s pennies for a major pro sports organization. (RELATED: Deceased Seahawks Owner Reportedly Makes Massive Charitable Gesture In His Will)

However, you really can’t put a price on how much the night will mean for all the wounded veterans. They’re fixing to get an experience that they’ll remember and cherish forever. Again, Mark Cuban is the man for setting this up.

Major props to Cuban, the Mavericks organization and everybody else involved in this awesome event. Good for them, and God bless America.

