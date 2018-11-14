Voters Don’t Want Hillary Clinton To Run In 2020
Pollster Frank Luntz conducted a focus group of Democratic voters and asked them what they thought of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton running again.
They unanimously agreed Clinton should not run again, citing her time has passed, she’s not well liked, and she’s “old news.” (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
