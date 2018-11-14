People Are Melting Down Over Serena Williams’s GQ Cover [PHOTOS]

Serena Williams was named GQ Magazine’s “Woman Of The Year,” but not everybody’s happy with the final publication.

Oddly enough, the outrage doesn’t come from Serena’s controversial meltdown at the U.S. Open this year. They’ve moved on to something new to be mad about. And it has to do with grammar. (RELATED: Naomi Osaka Speaks Out For The First Time Since Serena Williams’ Meltdown)

See the cover:

Williams is dubbed the “WOMAN” Of The Year, with the word “woman” in obvious quotation marks.

The word is written in designer artist Virgil Abloh’s handwriting, who is known to use quotation marks as a trademark.

But many people on Twitter took issue with the decision to put the word in quotation marks, claiming it indicates Williams may not be actually biologically female due to her muscular physique.

Critics said GQ’s use of quotation marks around “woman” on Serena Williams’s cover appeared to call into question her gender or her femininity, a trope with at least a touch of transphobia https://t.co/giK5RcNrPE — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 14, 2018

Social media has been in an uproar ever since GQ’s Woman Of The Year cover with Serena Williams was released. Virgil Abloh puts “Woman” in quotation marks (notable in his Off-White brand), which sparked controversy on its offensive message. Is it offensive or just art/fashion? pic.twitter.com/S5d6wDJdHI — Pillow Talk Podcast (@BonnetsDurags) November 13, 2018

It’s worth noting that Virgil Abloh, who put the word in quotation marks, designed an entire line for Serena that feature other words in quotation marks — most notably her Nike “logo” wear.

What Serena Williams Wore For Her #USOpen Return…

Aptly called “QUEEN,” the Virgil Abloh x Nike collection for Serena includes tennis dresses, sparkling sneakers, and Abloh’s signature quotation graphics reading “LOGO” and “SERENA.” @harpersbazaarus:https://t.co/wqt2zV1TRL pic.twitter.com/e8RSX1AHnJ — Steven George (@MrStevenGeorge) August 28, 2018

Mick Rouse, research manager for GQ, explained on his personal Twitter that the decision was purely artistic.

Because it was handwritten by Virgil Abloh of Off-White, who has styled everything in quotation marks as of late (see Serena’s US Open apparel that he designed) — Mick Rouse (@mickrouse) November 12, 2018

Williams has not commented on the growing controversy as of yet.

