People Are Melting Down Over Serena Williams’s GQ Cover [PHOTOS]

Jena Greene | Reporter

Serena Williams was named GQ Magazine’s “Woman Of The Year,” but not everybody’s happy with the final publication.

Oddly enough, the outrage doesn’t come from Serena’s controversial meltdown at the U.S. Open this year. They’ve moved on to something new to be mad about. And it has to do with grammar. (RELATED: Naomi Osaka Speaks Out For The First Time Since Serena Williams’ Meltdown)

See the cover:

Williams is dubbed the “WOMAN” Of The Year, with the word “woman” in obvious quotation marks.

The word is written in designer artist Virgil Abloh’s handwriting, who is known to use quotation marks as a trademark.

But many people on Twitter took issue with the decision to put the word in quotation marks, claiming it indicates Williams may not be actually biologically female due to her muscular physique.

It’s worth noting that Virgil Abloh, who put the word in quotation marks, designed an entire line for Serena that feature other words in quotation marks — most notably her Nike “logo” wear.

Mick Rouse, research manager for GQ, explained on his personal Twitter that the decision was purely artistic.

Williams has not commented on the growing controversy as of yet.

