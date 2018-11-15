Remember Football Star RGIII? He Might Be Starting His First Game In Years

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III might be starting his first NFL game in nearly two years.

According to Jamison Hensley, the Baylor Heisman winner was the only healthy gunslinger on the roster during practice Thursday. If he does get the start on Sunday, it’ll be his first since the end of the 2016 season when he was with the Cleveland Browns. (RELATED: Here Are The Highlights Of Week 10 In The NFL)

Robert Griffin III was only quarterback practicing for Ravens on Thursday. Joe Flacco (hip) and Lamar Jackson (undisclosed) we’re both absent. This adds more intrigue to Baltimore’s QB situation heading into Sunday’s game. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 15, 2018

Here is the reason for Lamar Jackson’s absence … https://t.co/NQb5sQaHfZ — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 15, 2018

If Ravens go with Robert Griffin III on Sunday, it will mark his first start since the 2016 season finale, when he was with the Browns. That would be a span of 686 days between starts for Griffin, who was out of the league last year. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 15, 2018

I would obviously never wish for anybody to be hurt or sick. You obviously never want to see that at all. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t be hoping for RGIII to get on the field here.

The dude was a beast during his time at Baylor, was solid for the Redskins before getting hurt and then pretty much faded into oblivion before the Ravens revived his career.

I think it’s more than fair for football fans to want to see him back on the field slinging the rock. How much does he have left in the tank? There’s obviously only one way to find out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Nov 9, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

There’s still a few more days before we’ll know for sure, but I’m hoping like hell he starts. That will be required viewing for NFL fans everywhere! I can’t wait to see what happens Sunday.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter