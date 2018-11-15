Tragic Death Leads To Country Music Star Canceling CMA Awards Appearance

Jena Greene | Reporter

The 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA Awards) took place Wednesday night, but one huge singer was notably absent from the festivities.

Kenny Chesney, 50, was nowhere to be found. (RELATED: CMA Ratings Hit Record Low. The Numbers Are Shocking)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you New England. First night. Shirt available for a very limited time. Link in bio. #triparoundthesun #bostonstrong

A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) on

The “American Kids” singer, who was up for the “Entertainer Of The Year” and “Musical Event Of The Year” (for “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”) awards, skipped the show due to a sudden death in the family. No further details about the tragedy are available at this time.

Ahead of the glitzy event, the Country Music Association Twitter account informed its over 750,000 followers that Chesney would not be in attendance.

Chesney did not address the news on his personal Twitter account, but he did thank his co-performer David Lee Murphy for his hard work on “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” which took home the Musical Event Of The Year award.

Australian singer Keith Urban took home the Entertainer Of The Year award.

Follow Jena on Twitter

Tags : cma awards country music kenny chesney
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller