Celebrate Rachel McAdam’s Birthday With Her Best Photos

Today, November 17, is Rachel McAdams’s birthday.

The Canadian-born actress turns 40 years old today, but she doesn’t look a day over 21.

McAdams made her film debut in the 2002 Rob Schneider comedy “The Hot Chick.” But she rose to superstardom after she starred in the 2004 comedy-drama “Mean Girls,” written by Tina Fey. She also starred in “The Notebook” with Ryan Gosling in 2004. Then in 2005, McAdams cemented her name in comedy by starring in “The Wedding Crashers,” with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

McAdams then began taking on more serious roles, as in 2009’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” 2012’s “The Vow” and 2015’s “Spotlight.”

McAdams was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Spotlight.”

She's been dubbed The Next Julia Roberts and Hollywood's 'It' Girl. There's no doubt Rachel McAdams is one of Hollywood's favorite actresses, no matter what role she's playing.