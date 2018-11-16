Swalwell Warns Gun Owners: Government Could Nuke Them If They Don’t Comply To Potential 2A Ban

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested on Friday that the U.S. government could use nuclear weapons on its own citizens if they fight back against firearm confiscation. (RELATED: Eric Swalwell Unloads Gun Platform Liberals Really Want)

Right-wing internet personality Joe Biggs tweeted at Swalwell in response to a May report that Swalwell wants to ban “military-style semiautomatic assault weapons” and prosecute gun owners who did not turn in their newly-banned weapons.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 10: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a news conference regarding the separation of immigrant children at the U.S. Capitol on July 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. A court order issued June 26 set a deadline of July 10 to reunite the roughly 100 young children with their parents. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 10: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) speaks during a news conference regarding the separation of immigrant children at the U.S. Capitol on July 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. A court order issued June 26 set a deadline of July 10 to reunite the roughly 100 young children with their parents. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

Biggs promised any such legislation would provoke a “war” between gun owners and the government, writing, “You’re outta your f*****g mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov [sic] all the power.”

Swalwell replied to Biggs that any such war between the government and gun owners would be “short” because the government has “nukes,” implying that the government would use nuclear weapons against its own citizens. (RELATED: Beyond Guns: Democrats Introduce Bullet Control Bill) 

He further threatened that the nukes are “legit.”

Swalwell accused Biggs of being “dramatic” for recoiling at the notion that the government would destroy its own citizens and denied that he was “nuking anyone or threatening that.”

Despite the earlier suggestion that the government would go to war with its own citizens, Swalwell mocked gun owners who believe they need guns to protect themselves from a tyrannical government.

Swalwell called this reporter a “liar” after an attempt to characterize the congressman’s arguments in the thread.

Swalwell’s colleague, Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, even weighed in on the debate, writing simply, “What the?”

 Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags : eric swalwell gun control joe biggs second amendment
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller