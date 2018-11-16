Swalwell Warns Gun Owners: Government Could Nuke Them If They Don’t Comply To Potential 2A Ban

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested on Friday that the U.S. government could use nuclear weapons on its own citizens if they fight back against firearm confiscation. (RELATED: Eric Swalwell Unloads Gun Platform Liberals Really Want)

Right-wing internet personality Joe Biggs tweeted at Swalwell in response to a May report that Swalwell wants to ban “military-style semiautomatic assault weapons” and prosecute gun owners who did not turn in their newly-banned weapons.

Biggs promised any such legislation would provoke a “war” between gun owners and the government, writing, “You’re outta your f*****g mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov [sic] all the power.”

So basically @RepSwalwell wants a war. Because that’s what you would get. You’re outta your fucking mind if you think I’ll give up my rights and give the gov all the power. https://t.co/bK1GVyjFej — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018

Swalwell replied to Biggs that any such war between the government and gun owners would be “short” because the government has “nukes,” implying that the government would use nuclear weapons against its own citizens. (RELATED: Beyond Guns: Democrats Introduce Bullet Control Bill)

He further threatened that the nukes are “legit.”

And it would be a short war my friend. The government has nukes. Too many of them. But they’re legit. I’m sure if we talked we could find common ground to protect our families and communities. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

So our government would nuke its own country in order to take guns? Wow — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) November 16, 2018

Swalwell accused Biggs of being “dramatic” for recoiling at the notion that the government would destroy its own citizens and denied that he was “nuking anyone or threatening that.”

Don’t be so dramatic. No one is nuking anyone or threatening that. I’m telling you this is not the 18th Century. The argument that you would go to war with your government if an assault weapons ban was in place is ludicrous and inflames the gun debate. Which is what you want. https://t.co/oX0rY7Nbs1 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Despite the earlier suggestion that the government would go to war with its own citizens, Swalwell mocked gun owners who believe they need guns to protect themselves from a tyrannical government.

Don’t be so dramatic. You claiming you need a gun to protect yourself against the government is ludicrous. But you seem like a reasonable person. If an assault weapons ban happens, I’m sure you’ll follow law. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Swalwell called this reporter a “liar” after an attempt to characterize the congressman’s arguments in the thread.

You’re just lying. And inflaming the issue. But hope you get more followers! — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 16, 2018

Swalwell’s colleague, Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, even weighed in on the debate, writing simply, “What the?”

