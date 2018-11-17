Washington Police Chief Says No To State’s New Gun Laws

A Washington state police chief used a department Facebook account to declare his department’s intention to not enforce the state’s new gun laws.

Last Tuesday, over 60 percent of Washington voters approved a sweeping new gun control initiative that raises the age limit for semiautomatic rifle purchases, imposes a 10-day waiting period, and enhances background checks. The National Rifle Association, among other groups, was highly critical of the law.

The Republic Police Facebook post, written by Republic Police Chief Loren Culp and posted the day after the initiative was passed, stated that “no Republic Police Officer will infringe on a citizens right to keep and Bear Arms, PERIOD!”

I’ve talked with quite a few concerned citizens today so let me clear something up. I’ve taken 3 public oaths, one in the US Army and Two as a police officer. All of them included upholding and defending the Constitution of the United States of America. The second amendment says the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. As long as I am Chief of Police, no Republic Police Officer will infringe on a citizens right to keep and Bear Arms, PERIOD! – Chief Culp

Two days later, Culp posted a recommended “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City Ordinance” that would “prevent federal and state infringement on the right to keep and bear arms.” (RELATED: SAF, NRA File Federal Lawsuit Challenging Washington’s Initiative 1639)

“An ORDINANCE of the City of Republic, which shall be known and may be cited as the ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary City Ordinance.’ To prevent federal and state infringement on the right to keep and bear arms; nullifying all federal and state acts in violation of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and Article 1 Section 24 of the Washington State Constitution,” the proposed law reads.

“We took an oath to uphold and defend the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Washington, and [I-1639] completely flies in the face of both the U.S. and state constitution,” Culp told KXLY in a phone interview.

