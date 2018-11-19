Find Out How Hot Your Meat Is For Under $13 With This Deal

One of the issues with grilling or otherwise cooking meats is identifying how hot the center is. This meat thermometer solves that problem. It uses a 3.8-inch stainless steel probe and a high precision temperature sensor to tell you how hot your meat is in just 4 to 7 seconds.

This thermometer is quite popular, with over 7,000 customer reviews (over 75 percent of which gave it a perfect 5 out of 5). Right now it is nearly 60 percent off.

ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Kitchen BBQ Grill Smoker on sale for $12.49

With a meat thermometer, you never again have to slice through your steak to guess the temperature. And if you are grilling multiple meats at once, this handy device will make sure everything is done at the right time.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.