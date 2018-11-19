Would You Rather Attend The Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?
Most individuals on the streets of Washington, D.C., would rather spend $1,000 seeing former First Lady Michelle Obama speak than going to the Super Bowl.
Low-end Super Bowl tickets are priced around $950, while high-end Michelle Obama tickets are sometimes $1,250. The Daily Caller News Foundation took to the streets to see what would be a more popular choice if folks had the cash. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
