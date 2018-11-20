College Football Players Suspended For Hitting Up The Cheerleaders During Warmups

Arkansas football players Kamren Curl and Ryan Pulley were suspended Monday for spending time with cheerleaders instead of warming up against Mississippi State.

Deadspin reported the following details:

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris announced today that defensive backs Kamren Curl and Ryan Pulley would be suspended for this week’s game against Missouri over some high school football-ass behavior. The pair apparently spent some time before last weekend’s embarrassing 52-6 loss to Mississippi State chatting up some MSU cheerleaders and taking pictures with them instead of warming up with the team.

I absolutely love this. Arkansas is absolute trash. They’re one of the worst teams in America — even worse than when Bielema was leading the way. They had no hope of beating Mississippi State, which is truly a bad sign. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Why not shoot your shot with the cheerleaders? At least there might be some upside to that proposition. We all know there’s no upside to actually taking the field and getting beaten all over the place. I’d rather go home with a good looking woman than waste my body by taking hits in a blowout loss. I think just about every man alive would agree.

Now, it would be one thing if Arkansas was good or playing for something that actually mattered. They’re doing neither. These players don’t need to be suspended. They need a medal pinned to their chests.

If you can’t win on the field, then you might as well be winning off of it.