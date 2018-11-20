Is Thanksgiving A Racist Holiday?

Most students who spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation at American University believe Thanksgiving is a racist holiday, yet the majority of them still plan on celebrating it as a way to see their family and friends and to take a break from school.

One student called it a “genocidal holiday,” while another stood by it saying, “No one goes into Thanksgiving dinner thinking ‘I’m going to establish white supremacy.’ No, it’s all about eating turkey and having a good time.” Check out our video where we ask whether Thanksgiving, like Columbus Day should be replaced. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)

