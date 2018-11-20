Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like A Real Mind-Bender. Watch The Trippy Trailer

A new trailer for Matthew McConaughey’s upcoming movie “Serenity” hit the internet Tuesday, and it looks great.

As the loyal readers know, I’ve been following this movie very closely. It’s one of the major films that I am amped to see in 2019.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is, “The mysterious past of a fishing boat captain living in the Caribbean comes back to haunt him, ensnaring his life in a new reality that may not be what it all seems.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Looks Like It Could Be His Best Ever [VIDEO])

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up immediately. Matthew McConaughey playing a mysterious fishing captain haunted by his past in a movie also starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Clarke? Take my money right now.

Give the trailer a watch below. I think you’ll all agree with my assessment.

Was I right here or was I right? It’s almost like this character was ripped straight out of “True Detective,” and I’m here for every second of it. I will cry in the theater if it doesn’t live up to expectations.

We’ll all find out January 25 when it gets released.

