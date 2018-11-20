Robert De Niro Gets His Marriage Called Off. Here’s What We Know

Robert De Niro is getting divorced after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The “Raging Bull” actor, 75, is splitting up with his wife, Grace Hightower, after nearly 20 years together. (RELATED: Watch This Guy Destroy A Portrait Of Robert De Niro After His Anti Trump Rant)

The couple, who married in 1997, have two children together. 20-year-old Elliot was born shortly after the two were married when Hightower was 42 years old. The couple briefly separated in 1999 and De Niro attempted to sue Hightower for custody, however, they ultimately resolved their differences and went on to have another child, six-year-old Helen, via surrogate in 2011.

De Niro has come under fire in recent years for his strong rhetoric against Trump. He went viral in June for going on a profanity-laced tirade about the President while onstage at the 2018 Tony Awards.

We can’t imagine he’s been the easiest guy to live with …

