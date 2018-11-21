Another Star Quarterback Likely Out For Thanksgiving Day

The NFL’s annual Thanksgiving Day games will likely be filled with backup quarterbacks.

While Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is obviously out for the Redskins Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky now also appears likely to miss his team’s game against the Detroit Lions due to shoulder soreness, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mitchell Trubisky woke up sore today and with less movement in his shoulder than expected, making it likely Chase Daniel will start Thanksgiving Day vs Lions, per source. Bears could activate QB Tyler Bray today to backup Daniel, with possibility that Trubisky now will not dress. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2018

Trubisky suffered the injury late in the Bears win over the Vikings on Sunday night. (RELATED: What The Redskins QB Did In The Ambulance After Snapping His Leg Shows What Kind Of Man He Truly Is)

The Bears currently sit in first place in the NFC North, and the play of Trubisky is a major reason why.

Trubisky is completing 65 percent of his passes, along with 20 touchdown passes, putting together a pro-bowl caliber season.

Long-time NFL backup Chase Daniel will take the start for Chicago if Trubisky is unable to play.

