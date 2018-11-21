The Roomba Is Half Off And Comes With A Free Gift Card

Have you been wanting a vacuum that will do the work for you? Now is the time to splurge on the coveted iRobot Roomba robot vacuum, with deals from Kohl’s bringing it down to less than half of the original price. The iRobot Roomba 677 retails for $449.99, but it’s on sale for $249.99. Through November 23, enter coupon code JOY during checkout to drop your total to just $212.49. What’s more, you’ll receive $60 in Kohl’s Cash which you can use on a future purchase between November 24 and December 5, so you can go back and get your holiday shopping done with the gift card!

iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum on sale for $212.49 with code JOY

This Roomba will run for 90 minutes and then automatically recharge. It works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, and you can schedule cleanings directly from your smart device. It uses a 3-stage cleaning system and has multiple brushes to clean any floor surface. Stop spending time vacuuming and let the Roomba do it for you. Shipping is free!

