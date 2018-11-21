Tom Brady Spent His Bye Week Exactly How A Champion Would

There’s no days off for Tom Brady.

The five-time Super Bowl champion reportedly spent his bye week grinding away with film, because every day is apparently an opportunity to get better or get worse. (RELATED: Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday With His Best Instagram Photos [SLIDESHOW])

During his weekly appearance on New England-based sports network WEEI-AM, Brady revealed that he pretty much locked himself in a dark room and watched tapes back-to-back.

“I took a lot of time this weekend to watch the entire season a couple of times,” Brady said. “It isn’t perfect by any means. I don’t think we have played perfectly, but I think we’ve built to this point where we are in a position to start playing our best. It’s really up to us. There’s no way to talk your way into it. You have to do it.”

Brady’s not exactly wrong about now being the time for the Pats to start dominating. They almost always do better when they have a deficit to make up, and with the NFL regular season more than halfway over, now is the Patriots’ witching hour.

Not to mention, petty losses are Bill Belichick’s jet fuel. And since they lost to the Tennessee Titans (aka the most boring team in football) back in Week 10, you can bet the Pats are powering up for Week 12, preparing to give the Jets a good old fashioned pummeling.

Things are about to get way more interesting in the AFC.

