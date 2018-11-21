Trump On News Of Cold Weather Blast: ‘Whatever Happened To Global Warming’

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump questioned the veracity of a global warming phenomenon — particularly in light of an impending cold weather blast across the Northeastern U.S. — in a Wednesday tweet.

Trump referenced the expected near-zero temperatures across the Northeastern U.S., which will likely set records for some of the coldest on record. Wind-chill effects are expected to drop temperatures even lower in major cities like New York and Boston.

“People spending time outdoors during Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday may face some of the coldest conditions on record in the northeastern United States for late November,” Accuweather warned Wednesday, adding “not only will people attending or participating in parades be at risk for hypothermia and frostbite, but also those people attending traditional Thanksgiving Day football games in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump declares a Thanksgiving turkey named “Peas” pardoned as National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen looks on during the 71st presentation and pardoning of the Thanksgiving turkeys in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis.

“The cold air for Thanksgiving originated over Siberia about a week ago, moved over the Arctic Ocean, and is now being forced south toward us via a large dip south in the jet stream,” USAToday noted.

The president has long cast doubt on global warming and climate change during extreme cold weather events:

