Celebrate Miley Cyrus’ Birthday With Her Best Photos On The Internet [SLIDESHOW]

Friday, November 23, is Miley Cyrus’ birthday.

Real name Destiny Hope Cyrus, the singer, songwriter, and actress turns 26 years old. And she has packed in a massive career during her less than two decades in show business.

As the daughter of famed country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley grew up familiar with the entertainment industry. And she wasted no time making a name for herself. She became a teenage sensation after she began starring in the hit Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.”

She released three albums which achieved number one status on the US Billboard 200 List: “Meet Miley Cyrus,” which came out in 2007, “Breakout,” which was released in 2008, and “Bangerz,” which came out in 2013. She’s best known for her hits like “Party In The USA,” “Can’t Be Tamed,” and “The Climb.”

Miley's fame comes with a massive paycheck, too. She's estimated to be worth around $200 million and just seems to keep getting more popular.