Kaepernick Refuses To Say If He Wants To Play In The NFL

Colin Kaepernick remains tight lipped about whether he wants to make a comeback in the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, 31, touched down at LAX in California ahead of the long weekend where he was asked by TMZ reporters if he was planning a comeback. (RELATED: There’s A Growing Movement For This NFL Team To Sign Colin Kaepernick)

Specifically asked whether he’s NFL ready, Kaepernick only gave a sly smile. He didn’t answer whether he was watching the NFL or whether he thought it would be cool to join the Carolina Panthers’ roster and play with his longtime friend and racial equality advocate Eric Reid.

WATCH:

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t said much candidly about his time outside the NFL. He filed a collusion case against the NFL for allegedly trying to keep him out of the league, but he hasn’t exactly gone on record saying much else.

He has, however, made a name for himself elsewhere. His recent deal with Nike helped in part to skyrocket the company’s stock price to record highs, and he recently trademarked the slogan “I’m With Kap” — a move many think may indicate his interest in starting a clothing line.

Still, those close to him claim the former QB is staying in shape, running, and lifting, just in case a multi-million dollar deal comes calling.

