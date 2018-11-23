New Study Reveals If People In Cold Weather Drink More Alcohol. The Answer Is Extremely Obvious

Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sure most of you won’t be too surprised to hear people in cold weather tend to drink a lot.

I was scrolling through Twitter when I saw a tweet from the crew over at BroBible about if people in cold weather drink more. I’ve never smashed the click button faster. The article led me to a study from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). The results were extremely predictable. People in cold weather love to throw them back.

UMPC wrote the following about the study:

The study, recently published online in Hepatology, found that as temperature and sunlight hours dropped, alcohol consumption increased. Climate factors also were tied to binge drinking and the prevalence of alcoholic liver disease, one of the main causes of mortality in patients with prolonged excessive alcohol use. … Alcohol is a vasodilator – it increases the flow of warm blood to the skin, which is full of temperature sensors – so drinking can increase feelings of warmth. In Siberia that could be pleasant, but not so much in the Sahara.

BroBible also pointed out that a recent study in USA Today revealed seven of the 10 drunkest cities, including the entire top four, are all in Wisconsin. (RELATED: Football Player Chugs A Beer In Epic Touchdown Celebration [VIDEO])

Look, I don’t think I really need science to tell me people in cold weather drink a lot. I grew up in Wisconsin. They toss them back like our Badgers football team once upon a time scored touchdowns with ease. Times might have changed with the football team, but we’re still at our best when it comes to drinking beer, especially a frosty Miller Lite.

The study tried to make a claim about how drinking is linked to depression, which is higher in areas with little sunlight. Save it.

We’re not tossing them back in Wisconsin because we’re sad. We’re throwing them back because the party never ends. Trust me, it’s an around-the-clock party back in my home state because we just do so much damn winning.

Now, I suggest all my people in the unforgiving frigid temps pop a couple tops and have yourself a weekend for the ages. Besides, it’s what science wants us to do, and science is never wrong.

