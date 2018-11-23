SEC Week 13 Preview: Rivalry Weekend

The best weekend of the college football season is upon us as heated rivalries are renewed with some teams fighting for their championship lives, and others simply playing the role of spoiler.

However, what truly makes college football rivalries great is the intensity instilled in each game, no matter the records of the teams coming in. Take Thursday night’s “Egg Bowl” game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss, for example. Neither team is playing for a championship and both teams have had disappointing seasons, but that didn’t stop the players from approaching the contest as if there was a championship on the line. (RELATED: SEC Week 12 Preview: Icing On The Cupcakes)

Death. Taxes. Egg Bowl Brawling.pic.twitter.com/ujW7izUdyz — Saturday Down South (@SDS) November 23, 2018

Last night’s Egg Bowl brawl got rivalry weekend started off with a bang. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the best games from the best conference going into week 13.

Florida v. Florida State

The battle for the sunshine state has lost some intensity in recent years, mostly because the Gators have been down while the Seminoles have been competing for championships in the ACC. This year the tables have turned as Florida has had a phenomenal inaugural season under new head coach Dan Mullen, and Florida State is in the midst of their 2nd straight mediocre season, needing to win this game just to keep alive the longest streak of consecutive bowl game appearances in college football history. But, Dan Mullen is a much better coach than Willie Taggart, and for mostly that reason, the Seminoles are going to be sitting at home during the holidays for the first time in nearly four decades.

Prediction: Florida 31 Florida State 14

South Carolina v. Clemson

The battle for the Palmetto State has been a streaky one in recent years. South Carolina won 5 straight games from 2009-2013, while the Tigers will be looking for their fifth straight win in the rivalry on Saturday night. The Gamecocks’ chances will come down to the play of junior quarterback Jake Bentley, who has shown flashes of brilliance, but has consistently underachieved in the biggest games of his career. Unfortunately for South Carolina, there is no reason to believe that things will change against Clemson. The Tigers have arguably the most talented defense in the country, and their high-flying offense led by superstar freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be more than enough to end this contest early and easily. (RELATED: One Of The Best College Quarterbacks In America Might Be Transferring. Can His Team Recover?)

Prediction: Clemson 41 South Carolina 14

Auburn v. Alabama

The Iron Bowl is the greatest rivalry in college football and in the past few seasons, the game has produced some classics, including the “Kick Six,” and the historic contest the following season, where both teams scored a combined 99 points. This season, however, is not likely to produce a memorable match-up like those two. Alabama might have the best team in college football history, while the Tigers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the nation this season. This all adds up to a game that will likely be over before it starts. Auburn will not have enough defensively to stop Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Jarrett Stidham won’t be able to keep up against an improving Alabama defense. This will be a shellacking.

Prediction: Alabama 45 Auburn 14