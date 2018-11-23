Shocking New Video Shows Famous Rapper Allegedly Ordering Hit On Another Man — Days Before NYPD Sting

Tekashi69 just can’t seem to stay out of the news for more than a few days.

The “Gummo” rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, was hauled off to prison last week after a joint NYPD-Homeland Security-ATF sting led to racketeering and firearms charges. New footage obtained by TMZ shows that Tekashi hadn’t given up his hardened ways just hours before the sting. (RELATED: World-Famous Rapper Arrested Again, This Time On Racketeering And Firearms Charges)

Tekashi had allegedly ordered a hit on fellow rapper Chief Keef’s cousin. It’s unclear what the exact circumstances were, but video shows Tekashi FaceTiming with the man and asking him about his whereabouts. After he concludes what hotel the man is staying in, Tekashi hangs up and tells his friends that he put a $30,000 bounty on his head.

WATCH:

For what it’s worth, Tekashi and Chief Keef have had a very public ongoing feud for several months now. It’s not exactly clear what started the disagreement, but those familiar with the rap world know that beefs between two big personalities aren’t exactly uncommon.

Tekashi is currently sitting in a general population prison in Brooklyn awaiting trial. If convicted of the aforementioned charges, he could spend up to 32 years in prison.

