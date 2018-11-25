MSNBC Contributor Calls Mississippi A ‘Fortress Of Conservatism’ And ‘Racism’

MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart called Mississippi a “fortress of conservatism” and “racism” on “AM Joy” Sunday and said the state has a reputation for “backwardness.”

Capehart was discussing the upcoming runoff election between GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy when he began bashing Mississippi voters and their values. (RELATED: WaPo Reporter Says Cindy Hyde-Smith Used Racist ‘Dog Whistle’ To Gain Votes)

“This is as much a cultural vote as it is a political vote,” he said. “Mississippi … is a fortress. It’s a fortress of conservatism. It’s a fortress of Republicanism. And as we’re seeing in this race, it unfortunately is a fortress of racism.”

WATCH:

Capehart compared Hyde-Smith to President Donald Trump because of her unapologetic style and said Espy might be hurt by outside groups coming in to lobby on his behalf.

“Sen. Cindy Hyde-smith is running a campaign not unlike President Trump’s in that she’s not backing down off of anything that is reported that, you know, she has said in the past, done in the past, done in the most recent past,” he continued. “She’s not apologizing. And I think that, you know, Mike Espy is doing the best that he can with the circumstances that he has.”

“He’s making the argument that, you know, this person is going to enhance, bolster the reputation of Mississippi as being as I’ve been saying — a fortress of conservatism and of backwardsness,” Capehart added.

