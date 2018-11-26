I Took Advantage Of The $50 Off Deal On The New Echo Show, And I LOVE It

One of the things I miss most while I’m at college is having a kitchen. Granted, I can get pretty creative with my dorm microwave, but it’s not the same. I was lucky enough to be home for a week this Thanksgiving and I definitely took advantage of my kitchen at home.

One of the things that made this week extra fun was the new Echo Show. My dad is kind of obsessed with our Amazon Echo, so all my mom had to do was mention that she thought the Echo Show would be fun to have in the kitchen, and he was on the Internet researching the product. Since it was Black Friday, he was able to purchase one at a great discount — $50 off the usual price of $230. As of Cyber Monday, that discount is still available. And I strongly recommend it to anyone shopping around for a Christmas gift for friends or family today.

All-new Echo Show (2nd Gen) – Premium sound and a vibrant 10.1” HD screen – Charcoal on sale for $179.99

I’m so happy I got to play with this Echo device all weekend. Since Alexa was already hooked up in our house via the Echo, all we had to do was sync the devices. I was then able to verbally ask Alexa to show me recipes, play Christmas music and/or watch Christmas movies through our Amazon Prime account. You can ask for weather and news updates, and if you get one for yourself and family members, you can even have face to face conversations on the device. You obviously don’t need to keep it in the kitchen, it’s just where we have ours. It made my cooking/baking more fun. I highly recommend the second generation Echo Show. Take advantage of the $50 off sale and make someone’s holiday extra special.

