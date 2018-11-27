NBC reporter Gadi Schwartz published statistics Monday night revealing there are more than three times as many men as there are women in the migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Schwartz, who is on the ground in Tijuana, Mexico, told MSNBC on Monday that the majority of the migrants in his location are male and some have not expressed a need for asylum. (RELATED: MSNBC Reporter Busts Narrative, Admits Migrants Are Mostly Men)

“The truth is, the majority of the people that are in this caravan, especially outside — if we can make our way all the way over there, we’ll show you the majority of them are men,” Schwartz said. “From what we’ve seen, the majority are actually men and some of these men have not articulated that need for asylum.”

Schwartz provided an official count of the gender breakdown in the main migrant shelter, revealing that there are more than three men to every woman or child in the shelter.

Men: 3676

Women: 1060

Children: 1002

Total: 5738

UPDATE: As of this afternoon there are 5738 being housed at the main migrant shelter. 3,676 are men, 1,060 are women. 1,002 are children. — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) November 26, 2018

Members of the media and Democrats have accused the Trump administration of targeting primarily women and children on the border with tear gas, even though the majority of the migrants are men and some migrants attacked border agents with rocks and other projectiles.

The vile a-hole who fires teargas at women and children fleeing poverty and crime is our president… for now. He and most of his supporters are the worst of us; not the most of us. Remember, we outnumber them. #2020election https://t.co/E8vBNmwW4A — Scott Stenholm (@ScottStenholm) November 27, 2018

These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas. Women and children who left their lives behind — seeking peace and asylum — were met with violence and fear. That’s not my America. We’re a land of refuge. Of hope. Of freedom. And we will not stand for this. https://t.co/1APpeHIq6v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 26, 2018

