NBC Reporter Releases Count Of Caravan Migrants Staying In Shelter — They’re Mostly Men

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

NBC reporter Gadi Schwartz published statistics Monday night revealing there are more than three times as many men as there are women in the migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Schwartz, who is on the ground in Tijuana, Mexico, told MSNBC on Monday that the majority of the migrants in his location are male and some have not expressed a need for asylum. (RELATED: MSNBC Reporter Busts Narrative, Admits Migrants Are Mostly Men)

CIUDAD TECUN UMAN, GUATEMALA - OCTOBER 19: Members of the migrant caravan push forward at a gate separating Guatemala from Mexico on October 19, 2018 in Ciudad Tecun Uman, Guatemala. The caravan of thousands of immigrants, most from Honduras, pushed open the gate on the Guatemalan side and crossed the bridge to Mexico but were then pushed back by Mexican riot police. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

“The truth is, the majority of the people that are in this caravan, especially outside — if we can make our way all the way over there, we’ll show you the majority of them are men,” Schwartz said. “From what we’ve seen, the majority are actually men and some of these men have not articulated that need for asylum.”

Schwartz provided an official count of the gender breakdown in the main migrant shelter, revealing that there are more than three men to every woman or child in the shelter.

Men: 3676

Women: 1060

Children: 1002

Total: 5738

Members of the media and Democrats have accused the Trump administration of targeting primarily women and children on the border with tear gas, even though the majority of the migrants are men and some migrants attacked border agents with rocks and other projectiles.

